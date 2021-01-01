Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size FIRMx Face and Nec k Trio

Peter Thomas Roth has put together this ultimate skin care trio from some of the most loved products in his FIRMx line. FIRMx Peeling Gel helps to visibly exfoliate by rolling, lifting, and sweeping away when massaged onto the skin. Formulated with pineapple, pomegranate, keratinase, and cellulose, it helps to exfoliate for the appearance of a smooth, fresh-looking complexion. FIRMx Face and Neck Contouring Cream is formulated with GFx complex and contains topical brightening ingredients, chromabright, diamond powder, and mica. It helps to provide the appearance of an instantly brighter, more even-looking skin tone. It also contains moisturizing ingredients. Face and Neck Contouring Cream is specifically formulated to help improve the appearance of skin texture and delivers moisture. It helps improve the look of smoothness and leaves skin looking and feeling more youthful looking. FIRMx 360 Eye Concentrate Serum contains a Neuro Eye Complex and hydrates with hyaluronic acid while diamond powder helps cover the appearance of imperfections. How do I use it: On cleansed, dry skin, apply a generous amount of FIRMx Peeling Gel. Gently massage in a circular motion to help visibly exfoliate. Rinse well with water. Use one to three times a week depending on skin sensitivity. For external use only. Next, apply FIRMx 360 Eye Concentrate alone or as a primer twice daily with continued use. Dries like a primer with a matte finish to help makeup glide on smoothly. Last, use fingertips to rub a generous layer of FIRMx Face and Neck Contouring Cream from the decollete area to the jawline and upwards onto the face. From Peter Thomas Roth. Includes: