philosophy super-size amazing grace perfumed3-in-1 gel

What is it: A super-sized version of philosophy's bestselling amazing grace shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath.



Who is it for: Any amazing grace devotee who loves to layer this scent, or any woman who can't get enough of amazingly clean, infinitely feminine fragrances.



Why is it different: Created to make a woman smell amazingly clean and infinitely feminine, amazing grace embraces the essence of femininity; you'll feel like you're wearing a beautiful dress every day of the week, even if you dress casually. Finally people will remark My, you smell good rather than Your fragrance smells good.



How do I use it: Apply amazing grace 3-in-1 shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath to wet body or scalp, massage into a lather, then rinse thoroughly with warm water. Or, pour one to two capfuls under running water when filling your bathtub.



From philosophy.