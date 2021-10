Show off your creative side with this Red Heart Super Saver Yarn. This medium style yarn is ideal for use with all sorts of home crafts projects and by experts and beginners alike. Red Heart crochet yarn is simple to work with and features a soft texture that will give your creation a fuzzy feel. Make scarves, hats, sweaters and more for yourself or as a gift. This yarn is available in nearly 30 colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your preference and project needs.