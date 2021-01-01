From super mario bros.
Super Mario Bros. Boys' Canvases Multi - Nintendo Super Mario Multicolor Four-Piece Wrapped Canvas
Nintendo Super Mario Multicolor Four-Piece Wrapped Canvas. Add a pop of color to your kiddo's bedroom or playroom with this set of wrapped canvases boasting iconic characters from their favorite game. Includes one yellow Yoshi, one blue Mario, one green Donkey Kong and one red Luigi wrapped canvas (four pieces total)11.25'' W x 11.25'' H x 1.5'' D100% canvasRecommended for ages 3 to 8 yearsImported