Gender-fluid Cloths Gift Proud LGBT-Q Pride Ally Super-hero American LGBT-Q Cool Trans-gender Pride Flag Ally Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Support equality and human rights and be a proud ally by getting this super-hero american apparel! This awesome tear off design is perfect for your dad, brother, uncle, boyfriend or best-friend and make them happy with this lgbt-q design! Get this super-hero american apparel as a gift for pride month or 4th of july. Wether they are lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, trans-gender, gender-queer, pan-sexual, genderfluid, asexual, or intersexual, they will surely love this design! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only