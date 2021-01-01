Zenna Home Super Heavyweight Premium 10-Gauge Shower Curtain or Liner 72" x 72"

Zenna Home Super Heavyweight Premium 10-Gauge Shower Curtain Liner: Premium 10-gauge super heavyweight vinylThis product is treated with an agent to resist mildewReinforced nylon mesh headerRustproof metal grommetsCan be used alone or paired with a fabric shower curtainWipe with a damp cloth to keep cleanMeasures 72" x 72" to fit standard shower/tub areasRings not includedProtect your bathroom floor and keep the water in the shower with the Zenna Home Super Heavyweight Premium 10-Gauge Shower Curtain or Liner. The Super Heavyweight Shower Curtain is made of quality, durable vinyl. This product is treated with an agent to resist mildew. The Super Heavyweight Premium Liner is so strong, it can be used alone to allow light into your shower or paired with a fabric shower curtain. Featuring a reinforced mesh header with rustproof metal grommets that will protect the liner from tearing around the rings. Draft resistant bottom keeps the shower liner close to the bathtub walls. For easy care and maintenance, just wipe clean with a damp cloth. We recommend fully opening your liner to dry after use.