Super Cute Frog Shape Wired Mouse Cartoon Mini Mouse Novelty Portable Computer Mouse Unique Small Desktop Mouse Laptop PC Mouse for Kids Green

Best Quality Guranteed. Environmentally novelty design, lovely frog shape wired mouse, very cute and stylish, Best gift for your friends or families Technical Specifications: Corded mouse 3 buttons optical tracking, size 3.66' * 2.95' x*1.38'. Designed specifically for female users or kids who have small hands Convenient: The optical wired rabbit mouse is plug and play, no driver needed, convenient to use, the best choice for travel High Precision: 1600DPI resolution optical tracking technology provides more sensitivity than standard optical mice for smooth and precise tracking on a wide range of surfaces Wide Compatibility: Compatible with Windows 2000 / XP / Vista / 7, Linux, Mac OS, Android OS (with standard USB interface)