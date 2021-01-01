Garfield Cat Litter, Super Clump Non-Flushable, 3 pack - 15 lbs

Garfield Cat Litter is a unique product made from 100% natural ingredients. With an instant clumping formula, it forms solid clumps, fully absorbing moisture and helping to scoop it easily. The litter eliminatesￂﾠurine odors naturally with no chemicals or artificial additives. Thanks to the Garfield Cat Litter's tiny grains, you can be sure that it will be soft on your cat's paws. It's time to say goodbye to smells, and mess and hello to clean and fresh. With Garfield Cat Litter even Mondays are better.ￂﾠHow to use1. Place a layer of approximately 2 to 3 inches of Garfield Cat Litter into a litter box.2. Garfield Cat Litter will make perfect clumps fully absorbing moisture and odors. To clean, remove clumps and solid waste daily.3. Refill the empty spots on your litter box by adding more of Garfield Cat Litter.To make the product more efficient and even easier to scoop, keep the litter at the recommended level. Give your cat enough litter for digging and adequate covering.