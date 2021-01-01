Super Clamp Mount Stands Magic Arm Metal with Ball Head 14 amp 38 Screw Thread Camera Rig Friction Arm Ballhead Mount Flash Bracket Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. The super clamp and the ballhead are both made of aluminum alloy, very sturdy and durable, which you can use for long time. The length range of camera clamp jaw is 1.2CM up to 5.5CM, so that you could attach this great clamp on the bike handlebartable edgerebound and other places. The non-slip mat internal of gimbla arm make the mount more stable, and the long lever arm is appropriate to the installation and disassembly. The camera ball head clamp has two screw thread: w/ 1/4'-20 and 3/8'-16, suitable for various models cameras with our 1/4'-1/4' and 1/4'-3/8 convert screw adapter. The equipped tripod mini ball head can be used directly with the camera, or with the sport camera, such as goprocamparkYI 4Kcrosstourakasoapeman.