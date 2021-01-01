From jason
Super Clamp Large Size with 1/4inch Tripod Head Compatible for Holding LCD Monitor, DSLR Camera, DV, Mic Work on Music Stands, Microphone.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. With standard 1/4'-20 threaded head for Holding Sport Action Cameras, Light Camera, Microphone Stands, Motorcycle, Bike, Microphone, Iphone and Nootle Ipad Mounts, Works for Any pipe or bar that sup to 1.5 Inches in Diameter. Install small cameras, video light, lightweight LCD monitors and other accessories to light stands, background support, handlebars, seat tubes. Length:5.9Inches Max Clamp:1.57Inches Material: High grade plastic, Aluminum Alloy