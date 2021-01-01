From general
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Exo Series Case For Iphone 12 Mini (2020 Release) 5.4 Inch, Premium Hybrid Protective Clear Bumper Case (Black)
Advertisement
Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate Brand: Supcase Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Mini (2020 Release) 5.4 Inch Slim Design Features Precise Cutouts To Ensure The Case Doesn'T Hinder Your Phone'S Functions Or Buttons. Elevated Bezels Ensure Fragile Touchscreen And Camera Lens Avoid Contact With Surfaces. Clear Back Resists Scratches And Discoloration. Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini(2020 Release) 5.4 Inch Only.