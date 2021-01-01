Better Trends Sunsplash Braid Collection Durabl Stain Resistant Reversible Orange 2 ft. x 5 ft. Polypropylene Runner Rug

The Sunsplash Collection of braided rugs combine form and function. Manufactured with modern machinery using 100% polypropylene material, it is durable and feels comfortable underfoot. The vibrant and modern color scheme nicely fits well with any contemporary decor. Appropriate for use in the halls, entryways, bedrooms, dining areas, kitchens, balconies and more. You can avail the braided rugs in different shapes, sizes, and colors as per your area requirement and uplift the mood. Add an element of style into the indoor and outdoor area with the stunning Sunsplash Collection of Braided Rugs. The overall braided pattern and use of excellent quality polypropylene material, adds strength and durability for high traffic indoor and outdoor spaces. The Sunsplash Collection of braided rugs is reversible, it is made of 100% Polypropylene for durability and can be used for an extended period of time. Sunsplash Collection is available in 7 colors and 6 sizes and is sold separately. Color: Orange.