From stupell industries

Stupell Industries Sunshine Rainbow with Love Text Red Yellow, Design by Daphne Polselli Grey Framed Wall Art, 11 x 14, Beige

$34.15 on sale
($44.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Dimensions: 11 x 1.5 x 14 Inch Frame Proudly Made in USA We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood, and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 inch thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and diminsion. Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Design by Daphne Polselli

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com