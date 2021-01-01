From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Sunshine Rainbow with Love Text Red Yellow, Design by Daphne Polselli Grey Framed Wall Art, 11 x 14, Beige
Advertisement
Dimensions: 11 x 1.5 x 14 Inch Frame Proudly Made in USA We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood, and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within a 1.5 inch thick ebony wood grain frame to add depth and diminsion. Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Design by Daphne Polselli