Sunset Wall Clock by Nomon - Color: Steel - Finish: Steel - (ISUNT)

The ideal elegant wall décor piece. The Sunset Wall Clock by Nomon is the perfect accessory to decorate a wall space. Can be used in a variety of room options to bring out a sense of class and elegance. Features rectangular time signals in an outstanding walnut wood finish along with an option between a graphite, chrome steel and walnut finish to complete the minimal design. Nomon creates innovative clocks and furniture that combine purpose and prestige. Under the guidance of designer José María Reina, the Barcelona-based company produces luxury items from exceptional materials including natural walnut and marble. Each piece is handmade and finished with a jewelers precision, ensuring their quality as tomorrows design icons. Color: Steel. Finish: Graphite Steel