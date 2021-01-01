Sunset Wall Clock by Nomon - Color: Steel - Finish: Steel - (ISUNT)

The ideal elegant wall dÃ©cor piece. The Sunset Wall Clock by Nomon is the perfect accessory to decorate a wall space. Can be used in a variety of room options to bring out a sense of class and elegance. Features rectangular time signals in an outstanding walnut wood finish along with an option between a graphite, chrome steel and walnut finish to complete the minimal design. Nomon creates innovative clocks and furniture that combine purpose and prestige. Under the guidance of designer JosÃ© MarÃ­a Reina, the Barcelona-based company produces luxury items from exceptional materials including natural walnut and marble. Each piece is handmade and finished with a jewelers precision, ensuring their quality as tomorrows design icons. Color: Steel. Finish: Graphite Steel