Voir Haircare Sunset Rituals: Signature Conditi oner

Fall in love with a sunset state of mind. This hydrating botanical conditioner from Voir Haircare helps hair feel soft. Formulated with botanicals and a blend of hyaluronic and lactic acids, the creamy Signature Conditioner deeply nourishes and hydrates hair without weighing it down. It helps boost the look of body, bounce, and volume and creates touchable softness. The fragrance features fresh citrus top notes of pomelo and mandarin that blend beautifully with hints of green tea, freesia, and jasmine, rounded out with a romantic sandalwood and musk base. Suitable for daily use and all hair types. How do I use it: Massage through wet hair, focusing on the ends. Leave in for 3 to 5 minutes and rinse thoroughly. Use with Sunrise Rituals: Signature Shampoo (not included) for best results. From Voir Haircare. Includes: