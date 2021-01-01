Sunset Projection LED Night Light Rainbow Floor Stand Modern Lamp Home Art Decor-rainbow

Specifications: Material: AluminumPower Supply Mode: USB power supplyVoltage: 5V 5WOnline Switch 1.2mProduct Specifications: high 14CMDiameter: 7.5CMProduct Weight: 350 gCable Length: 136.5cm USB cableProjection Pattern: Sunset, Sun, Rainbow (Optional)?Features:- Made of high-quality materials. Since the base and pole are stable, the bulb is always stable. The anti-glare LED lamp has a long service life- Our sunset/sun/rainbow projection floor lamp can provide such a beautiful sunset scene, and you can also enjoy the beautiful sunset and inspire the atmosphere at home- The lamp head can be rotated 180 degrees, which can produce different light from different angles, and bring different effects to your room. The size and shape of the light field can be adjusted by turning the light- Projection light is a unique color projector that can expand the sense of space and softly illuminate the environment, and create visual meditation.