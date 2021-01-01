Trademark Fine Art 'Sunset Lighthouse' Canvas Art by Cheryl Bartley

Artist: Cheryl BartleySubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a red and white lighthouse on the right side of the frame. American Folk Art Painter, Cheryl Bartley’s artistic talent was apparent from an early age when she produced her first works of art as a means of communication. Raised by a French speaking family, she relied on a paintbrush and a box of paint to express herself to her English speaking friends. Her early love of expressing herself with her art resulted in working for over 25 years as a graphic artist in the manufacture of wallpaper and textiles. During these years, Cheryl developed the skills necessary to understand the technical aspects in the creation of wallpaper and textile design, color theory, computer design, market trends, and the proper care and utilization of quality artist materials. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.