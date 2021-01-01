Trademark Fine Art Sunset Beach Reflections by Ariane Moshayedi Nature Wall Art 32 in. x 22 in., Multi

This gallery wrapped art piece features a photograph of the sunset on a beach. Arianne Moshayedi is a New York based photographer. Her art work is inspired by natural lighting, interesting atmospheres and people who come in her life. She specializes in relaxed compositions that bring out her unique personality. Arianne was never trained in photography, she learned from other photographers and taking a few courses. Giclee jee-clay is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist and #39;s canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Color: Multi.