NOVA of California Sunset 58 in. Weathered Brass Floor Lamp

If you're looking for statement lighting to complete the Asian theme in your eclectic decor, you've found it in this Sunset floor lamp inspired by the Japanese Toro Nagashi lantern festival. The distinctive styling of Japanese lanterns gives a cozy glow with natural hardwood and handcrafted sumi paper. Place this transitional floor lamp with antique brass accents in the corner of a seating area for a Zen feel in any room. Its height of just under 5 ft. gives the perfect ambient light for relaxing seated conversation. Material: steel. Clean, modern design. Rubbed gunmetal finish. Directional lighting for desk, end table or night stand. Perfect for living room, bedroom or home office.