Sunset 2 by Dennis Frates - Wrapped Canvas Photograph

Artist: Dennis FratesSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtMade in USAThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a photograph of rocky beach at low tide.Prominent Colors: Purple, Grey, Pink, Black, Tan, WhiteDennis Frates love of the outdoors began at a very early age, and led to a passion for photographing landscapes and nature, which he has done for over 30 years. In college he earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in physical geography and ecology, and had the opportunity to study the physical landscapes and flora he was photographing. He has photographed extensively in the western US and abroad, finding unique fine art compositions in some of the worlds most stunning locations. Although he sells images to all sorts of markets, including National Geographic, Sierra Club, and National Audubon, the bulk of his enthusiasm is spent producing prints for the fine art market. His prints have been shown and sold in many national galleries. They have been accepted for several national juried exhibitions and have won numerous awards, including the prestigious Westmorland Art Nationals Photograph of the Year, and the Keh International Garden Photographer of the Year for two consecutive years. He sells hundreds of photographs and prints each year, for a large variety of products including posters, fine art prints, books, magazines, and has published seven books and 26 sole photographer landscape and nature calendars.Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.