Continental Sleep, Sunset, 10-Inch medium plush Pillowtop Innerspring Mattress & 8" Wood Box Spring Set with Frame, Twin

Will give you a relaxing night's rest : 357 Innerspring vertical and 13 SH gauge unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep instantly The perfect level of support :This medium plush pillow top mattress is designed to give the upmost support, plush mattress for luxurious feel Target support: Targeting the heaviest part of your body, so you stay supported while asleep and enjoying your night Motion control: Our mattress absorbs motion disturbance with encased springs, which is perfect for unique schedules and habits to have a cool sleep with your partner Box spring info: Made from strong traditional wood structure, light yet dense lumber which prevents the box from loosen up and crack and keeps the mattress in perfect shape Shipped fully assembled and ready to use : No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to use Available sizes : Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King & Special Sizes ITEM INCLUDES : #1 Mattress Only #2 Box Spring #3 Metal Frame