From latitude run
"Sunrise Over DC" Original Oil Painting Framed Print
Advertisement
A perfect addition to every room! Enjoy this recently painted original oil painting from an unknown American artist. Her painting is printed on a natural white, matte, ultra-smooth, 100% cotton canvas with 400gsm standard canvas, which consistently reproduces image details with outstanding clarity and detail. This canvas high quality print will always look as tight and flat as the day they were made. Every frame is built with a solid face to support the canvas and prevent deforming.