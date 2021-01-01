'Sunrise' Nicole Dietz Framed Painting Print on Canvas

This ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features a colorful sunrise. Nicole Dietz is an Ohio-based artist and her works reflect her love of travel with common motifs of trees and nature scenes. A bold color palette and abstract landscapes reflect her strong graphic design background. Her best selling editions, 'The White Series', has seen international popularity and the starkness of her pieces has shown a following among starter collections as well as established galleries. Nicole's pursuit of custom artwork installations has kept her style fresh and always evolving.A giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. The piece is printed on high quality, archival paper that is textured, making the pieace really stand out. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. Size: 11" H x 11" W x 0.5" D