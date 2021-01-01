hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock - Digital LED Clock with 6 Color Switch and FM Radio for Bedrooms - Multiple Nature Sounds Sunset Simulation & Touch Control - with Snooze Function for Heavy Sleepers

WAKE UP SUNRISE ALARM CLOCK - This alarm clock uses a warm LED light that gradually brightens 30 mins before the alarm time to gently wake you up. Features a Sleep timer with sunset simulation to gently dim the room and can also act as a night light MODERN ALARM CLOCK for HEAVY SLEEPERS - Gradually waking up to light with your choice of nature-inspired sounds is a pleasant way to start your day. Features an easy to hit snooze button to pause the alarm and turn off the light and sound for 5 mins DECORATIVE LED COLOR OPTIONS - With 8 colorful light options, this bedroom clock can double as table or bedside lamp during non-sleeping hours. Emitting vibrant colors like green, red, blue, purple or yellow it is perfect for a child’s alarm clock NATURE SOUNDS and FM RADIO - Scroll through soothing nature-inspired sound options like birds, lullaby and ocean waves to wake you up. There’s also a throwback to the FM clock radio - just press radio button on clock top and touch (+) to set station 12-HOUR and 24-HOUR DIGITAL ALARM CLOCK - Wide LED clock face touchscreen shows either a 12 or 24 hr time display and features 3 brightness settings depending on your liking. Alarm clock with USB charger and backup battery measures 3.9" x 6.8" x 7.2"