Chesapeake Merchandising SunnyVale Natural 2 ft. x 3 ft. Indoor Area Rug

This hand-woven jute area rug with cotton accents will complement any room. We've carefully coupled this with the contrasting colours of natural and white to bring you a beautiful traditional style area rug. Our area rugs are soft to the touch, carefully constructed and can be used to complement hardwood, cover your current carpet or for your tile flooring. The softness of this area rug on your feet is remarkable! This traditionally patterned area rug features simple neutral tones that will enhance the natural beauty of your decor. Use to complement warm or bright tones in your design scheme. These rugs are flat-woven, which means that they do not have a pile. Reversible design has same pattern on both sides. Best paired with a non-slip rug pad (not included).