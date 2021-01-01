Sunnydaze 22-Inch Diameter Round Cast Iron Patio Umbrella Base with Ridged Design - Bronze Finish - Outdoor Heavy Duty Metal Backyard Furniture.

Sturdy umbrella base: 22.5 inches diameter x 16 inches tall; Weighs 44.2 pounds; Outdoor umbrella stand can easily be placed under a patio table with a through-table umbrella hole Heavy duty construction: Outdoor umbrella base is made of durable and weather-resistant cast iron; Material is strong and can withstand the elements; Stand is made of heavier material so it stays in place even in windy conditions Easy to assemble: Patio umbrella base is easy to put together so you can put your patio umbrella on a stable stand in no time; Includes 1 patio umbrella base 1 thumb screw and 1 umbrella pole adapter Keeps umbrella in place: Included pole adapter accommodates patio umbrella poles between 1.5 inches to 1.75 inches diameter; Without the adapter the patio umbrella base accommodates patio umbrella poles up to 2 inches diameter Worry-free purchasing: Sunnydaze Decor backs its products with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty for worry-free purchasing.