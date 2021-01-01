Sunnyac Stainless Steel Barbecue Skewers, Metal BBQ Skewer with Slider, Reusable Flat Shish Kabob Sticks for Grilling, Baking and Roasting of Beef.

PACK OF 6 BARBECUE SKEWERS: These 18 long skewers with 15 degree sharp tips work better than the short round ones to poke food effortlessly and hold it more securely and the flat shape prevents from rolling when turning over on the grill grate so that they are in good place for even and thorough heating. SIMPLE FOOD REMOVER RING: Each roasting stick has a handy slider to easily push off the shish kebabs when finished on the grilling rack and keep food from slipping off or spinning around or burning your hands so that you can better hold turn and control it. EASY FOR CLEANUP AND STORAGE: These metal skewers are reusable and dishwasher safe to make cleaning like a breeze and won t be burnt or bent when put in a oven or on a grill unlike disposable wooden or bamboo skewers. Moreover the handle rings ensure easier storage by hanging and allow for easier grip and handling.