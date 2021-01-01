Sunny Side Solid Wood Platform 3 Piece Bedroom Set

A majestic headboard and low profile footboard are upholstered in premium materials with deep button tufts and nailhead trimmed around. The dresser, nightstand, and chest boast silver knob hardware, English dovetail construction, and wide beveled drawer fronts. Give your bedroom a rustic chic look with the warmth of our bedroom set. The gorgeous bedroom set features pieces made of 100% solid pine wood from Southern Brazil that can last for years. Featuring an eco-friendly design, this bedroom set has minimal impact on the environment as all wood comes from renewable forests. Bed Size: Queen