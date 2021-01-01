Sunny Safari 16" Table Lamp

Illuminate your child's room or play area with the fun and colorful Fantasy Fields Sunny Safari Table Lamp. The base of this playful lamp features 3 adorable safari animals: a tiger, a giraffe, and a monkey, and its lampshade displays a zebra playing with a beautiful butterfly. Constructed of durable wood with a canvas lampshade, this lamp is designed to provide a long-lasting light source to your child's bedroom or playroom. Whether as a light to illuminate play surfaces or as a nightlight, this multi-use table lamp is a versatile addition to your home or daycare. To assemble this table lamp, simply follow the included step-by-step instructions and place wherever you need light. Display this light on its own or with other items from the Sunny Safari collection for a bright and joyful playroom. This lamp requires one 40 Watt Type A 120V 60hz bulb for operation (not included), and measures just 9" x 9" x 15.5" to provide a pop of color in your little one's room without taking up too much space. The Fantasy Fields Sunny Safari Table Lamp is recommended for children of all ages.For over 20 years, Teamson Kids has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.