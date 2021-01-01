From vera bradley
Vera Bradley Tan Sunny Garden Peel and Stick Wallpaper Sample, Red
Simply chic, this colorful peel and stick wallpaper by Vera Bradley is the perfect choice for your next DIY. Coral, blue, and blush florals bloom atop a bone colored backdrop. About Vera Bradley: Best loved for their iconic, colorful prints, Vera Bradley has been making the world a brighter place with its handbags, travel items, accessories, and philanthropic efforts since 1982. Tan Sunny Garden Peel and Stick Wallpaper comes on one roll that measures 20.87 in. wide x 18 ft. long.