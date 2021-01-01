From yankee candle
Sunlit Autumn Signature Small Tumbler Candle Yankee Candle | Woody
Advertisement
NEW: Experience the Yankee Candle® brand, totally reimagined. A fresh take on our Tumbler shape features a brushed tin lid that fits neatly under the base to serve as a candle coaster. A cotton wick and a premium soy-wax blend provide a clean burn. Hand-illustrated labels and vibrant wax colors are perfectly matched with Collection-exclusive and tried-and-true fragrances to create an inspired addition to your home. | Sunlit Autumn Signature Small Tumbler Candle Yankee Candle | Woody