Suni Linen Arm Chair in Blue

Weight & DimensionsOverall Product DimensionOverall size:17.5 x 18.7 x 41.7 inch (L X WX H)Seat height:18.1 inch (H)Seat Dimension:(15.7-18.3) x 16.9 inch (L X W)Chair back height:24.8 inch (H)Weight capacity:300lbDetail Product Dimension:Please refer to the Size imageNumber of Package:1Package Dimension and Weight:Please refer to the SpecificationOverall Weight:26.94 lbs(2 chairs)Weight Capacity:300 lbsSpecifications:Product Name:Dining Chair Set of 2Material:wood frame,rubber wood legs,copper nails,linen fabric,spongePieces Included:2 ChairsColor:FloralAssembly Required:YesAdditional Tools Required:All Tools IncludedCountry of Origin:ChinaProduct Warranty:One yearNotice1?Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error.2?Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display3?B2B Return Policy: https://b2b.gigacloudlogistics.com/index.php?route=information/information&information_id=50Features:Overall dimension: 22”L X 20.1”W X 35.8”H, Blue fabric.Elastic seating cushion for extended comfortSold as a set of 2 - elegant, classic upholstered leisure chairsSilver nailhead trim detailing and diamond-shaped back tufting for a polished elegant lookEquipped with supportive armrestProduct Type: Arm chairChairs Included: YesNumber of Chairs Included: 2Main Color: BlueLeg Color: BeigeMain Material: Solid WoodMain Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Main Material (Seat/Back) Wood Species: RubberwoodLeg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Wood Species: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Material: LinenLegal Documentation: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTufted Upholstery: NoNailhead Trim: YesWeight Capacity: 300Back Style: Solid backSeat Cushions Included: Swivel: NoFoldable: NoStackable: NoWheels Included: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsDS Metallic: SilverDurability: Rust ResistantDouble Rub Tested: YesWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamArms Included: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:GSA Approved: YesNFPA Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TAA Compliant: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesSCS Certified: YesCAL TB 116 Compliant: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: YesBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesBlauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesCradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesEcoLogo Certified: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: YesOeko-Tex Leather Standard: YesOeko-Tex Made in Green: YesOeko-Tex STeP: YesOEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: YesOeko-Tex Certification Number: YesOrganic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certifi