La Pastiche Sunflowers, first version Framed 30-in H x 34-in W Floral Painting on Canvas | 688576422954

The series of sunflower paintings reminded him of the happy days spent in a yellow house with another artist. The painting series was intended to decorate Gauguin's bedroom, but only two where worthy to hold Van Gogh's signiture. Van Gogh's Sunflower painting is part of a series of still life oil paintings. Among the paintings are three similar paintings with fifteen sunflowers in a vase, twelve sunflowers in a vase, and Sunflowers with blue background. Van Gogh began painting the works in late summer 1888 and continued into the following year. The paintings show sunflowers in all stages of life, from fully blossomed to withering. The paintings are considered innovative for their exclusive use of the yellow spectrum. Vincent Van Gogh's restless spirit and depressive mental state fired his artistic work with great joy and, sadly, equally great despair. Known as a prolific Post-Impressionist, he produced many paintings that were heavily biographical.