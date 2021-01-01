From ashland
Yellow Sunflower Stem by Ashland® | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Yellow Sunflower Stem by Ashland® at Michaels. Brighten up any corner in your living space for fall with this yellow sunflower stem. Brighten up any corner in your living space for fall with this yellow sunflower stem. You can team it with baby's breath, white roses and clusters of hydrangeas to create a striking arrangement. Details: Yellow Polyester, plastic, and iron wire Recommended for indoor use | Yellow Sunflower Stem by Ashland® | Michaels®