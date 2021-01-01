Sunflower Solar Garden Lights, Waterproof Solar Outdoor Lights Solar Lights for Pathway, Patio, Porch, Balcony, Backyard, Lawn, Yard Art Decoration.

Easy Install?Beautifully designed solar garden decoration lights are molded with no extra wire & external electricity required. install this solar flower lights insert into the soil, wherever you want, a beautiful illuminated spring, summer, fall, winter decorations. Put the Flower Stake Lights Outdoors and Keep the Switch 'ON',they will automatically charging in the daytime and light up at night. Solar lighting up?This Sunflower Garden Solar Lights charge during daytime, Perfect as path lights and in-ground lights Suitable for the Garden, Trees, Flowers, Flowerbed, Fence, Walkway, Patio, Porch, Backyard, this garden solar lights Does it all. Waterproof?Made of high-quality waterproof material, making it the perfect solar decoration for the outdoors, without worrying about the various bad weathe, and the advanced visual enjoyment adds to the colorful colors of life.