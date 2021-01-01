Sunflower Mouse Pad with Wrist Support and Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad Set for Computers Laptop Made of Memory Foam Soft and Breathable Ergonomic.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ergonomic Design: Provide soft support to relieve the pressure, keeping your wrist in a natural and comfortable state. Premium Quality Memory Foam: Slow bounces back and not easy to out of shape and Ideal for longer hours of use, efficient for easy typing and pain relief. Non-Slip Bottom Design: Anti-skid rubber undersurface firmly grips the desktop to prevent any unintentional movement, reinforced edges to prevent deformation or damage. High Quality: The printing is clear and delicate, smooth and soft fabric will allow you easy to moving your mouse meanwhile precise positioning. 2-in-1 Wrist Rest Set: The same style, effectively saving time in selection, perfect for office, gamer, designers and students.