Sunflower Mouse Pad Round Circle Mini Mousepad Rainbow Floral Computer Laptop Pads for Home Office Work Desk Decor Small Desktop Mat

SUNFLOWER MOUSE PAD - Designed with brilliant illustration, matches with any style office, dormitory and desk. Light up the room with your favorite mouse pad and add a touch of art to your lifestyle. DURABLE STITCHED EDGES - In response to some common defects of mouse pads, we have improved our products. This small circle mouse pad designed with delicate stitched edges to prevent wear or curl. Ultra durable and can be used for years without deformation or degumming. And enhances the aesthetic and lifespan of the mouse pad. Measure 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.12 Inch. SMOOTH SURFACE & NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE - Made of Premium-Textured and soft smooth polyester fabric surface that the mouse glides over nicely, offers a comfortable tracking surface for your mouse. Anti-slip natural rubber base(0.3cm, thickening design) can firmly grip the desktop, no need to worry about the mouse pad slipping away. Great for your laptop, computer & PC. And suitable for wireless mouse. WASHABLE DESIGN AND FADE PREVENT