Transform your home into your very own gallery with the addition of a beautiful art print. You'll love how our Sunflower Fields Forever Giclee Canvas Art Print looks in your space. Art measures 48L x 1.25W x 32H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features sunflower field subject Hues of yellow, blue, green, and white Weight: 7.48 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.