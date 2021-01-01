From certified international

Certified International Sunflower Fields 4-Piece Seasonal Multicolored Earthenware 36 oz. Soup/Pasta Bowl Set (Service for 4)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Walk through the sunshine with Certified International's Sunflower Fields ceramic dinnerware and serve ware collection designed by Nancy Mink. Exquisitely detailed, colorful sunflower blooms decorate every item , complemented by unique 3-D sunflower dessert plates and ice cream bowls. Beautifully detailed with a medley of vibrant hues. Color: Multicolored.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com