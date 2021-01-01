The set features a gorgeous 54-in counter-height table which can be extended with the 18-in butterfly leaf. Counter stools feature open ladder back style backrest with microfiber upholstered seats. Stools are made of solid wood frame for durability and strength that will last for years. All table legs have built-in convenient adjustable levelers that keep table stable on uneven floor surfaces. The table top is finished with a special coating that prevents permanent mark on table top from hot or cold object. 18-in self-storing butterfly leaf with brass pins for alignment and lash locks. 100% solid rubber wood; no MDF, veneer or pressured wood used. Simple assembly required. Chair weight capacity: 300-lbs. M&D Furniture Sunderland Black/Cherry Dining Room Set with Square Table Rubber | SUNH9-BLC-C