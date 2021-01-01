Sunday L Sectional Sofa by Blu Dot - Color: Grey (SN1-RTLSEC-BK)

The Sunday L Sectional Sofa has a refined and simplistic feel, it's modern design makes it ideal for any modern living room space. Displays a deep-seated and low profile for cozy and relaxed feel. The sectional sofa comes in either Left Arm Chaise or Right Arm Chaise. Made of a fabric-blend upholstery with inner core cushions encased by high-density foam, then covered in feather-down to provide a plush, snug seat and with time the sectional sofa will become more casual. For even wear, fluffing and flipping cushions frequently will help over time. The frame is made of strong kiln-dried American hardwood, doweled and corner blocked for sturdiness. Available in a variety of upholstery fabrics. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Grey.