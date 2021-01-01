Sundance Rectangle Dining Table 6015-75207-89

One 18-inch leaf|Table extends to 100-inches long with leaf in place|Accommdates up to 2 arm chairs and 6 side chairs without leaf and accommodates up to 2 arm chairs and 8 side chairs with leaf|Levelers|.This quintessential farmhouse table is equally at home in coastal, mountain, modern and updated traditional settings. Crafted of Pecan Veneers with a Solid Wood edge top, the table is finished in Cliffside, a rich dynamic brown finish with light burnishing on the edges. Featuring one 18-inch leaf, the table extends to 100 inches long with the leaf in place to accommodate up to 2 arm chairs and 8 side chairs. Without the leaf, it accommodates up to 2 arm chairs and 6 side chairs.