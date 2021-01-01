Sundance Laptop Rolling Backpack Purple Flower One Size

600D Polyester Imported 500D HP Fabric lining Zipper closure 20' high 13.5' wide ROLLING BACKPACK Convertible wheeled backpack offers the load carrying ability of a rolling bag with wheels and the portability of a school backpack. For kids and adults who carry a lot of stuff HUGE CAPACITY Easily carries a computer laptop, 3' binder, 3 college textbooks, notebooks, portable hard drive and lunch with room to spare. Measures 20 x 14 x 9 inches 15.6 LAPTOP CASE Fully-padded interior laptop carrying case is designed to keep your laptop safe. Fits most laptop computers up to 15.6-inches ORGANIZER A place for everything with 2 large compartments, 3 exterior zipper pockets, 2 mesh pockets, plus internal pockets, key clip and pen/card slots for keeping small items secure ADJUSTABLE HANDLE Single-tube aluminum handle extends to 34 or 39 inches for easy maneuverabi