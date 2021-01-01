Royal Teak Collection Sunbrella Off-White Two Seater Cushion By

Sunbrella Off-White Two Seater Cushion By Royal Teak Collection. CU2W. Outdoor Bench Cushions. Refresh your patio furniture set with new outdoor cushions available in multiple colors. This bench cushion has a top, bottom and side layer that come together to form box like edges with piping at the top and bottom. The 2-inch thick cushion is made with Sunbrella fabric that is UV treated to not fade or mildew and has a blown loose fiber interior. The cushion also has a zipper so you can remove the covers for cleaning or personalizing with a monogram.