From jordan manufacturing
Jordan Manufacturing Sunbrella 19 in. x 12 in. Spectrum Cilantro Lumbar Outdoor Throw Pillow with Canvas Fringe, Spectrum Cilantro/Canvas
Outdoor pillow with fringe add comfort and a fresh look to your outdoor living space. Each is upholstered in fade and stain resistant Sunbrella fabric with coordinating Sunbrella Fringe options. Assorted pillow sizes and coordinating fabrics are available to create your own customized look. Color: Spectrum Cilantro/Canvas.