Grow your plants to new heights and keep your garden healthy while stopping those pesky weeds with this 3 x 300-foot roll of DeWitt Sunbelt Weed Barrier Fabric Ground Cover. This package includes 3 barriers.??Woven with 3.2-ounce polypropylene fabric, this Sunbelt landscape fabric resists punctures, tears, and weed growth, as well as UV rays so it lasts year after year. This DeWitt Sunbelt woven ground cover is great for greenhouses, outdoor displays, and gardens because it's designed to allow air, water, and nutrients to pass through the fabric.??This DeWitt ground cover also features stripes every 12 inches to help you align your plants in rows. DeWitt Sunbelt Professional Landscape Fabric (Common: 3x 300; Actual: 3 x 300) | 97832