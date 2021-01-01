Sun Zero Sun Zero Faith 3/4" Decorative Room Darkening Curtain Rod, 66-120", Gunmetal, Black

The Sun Zero Faith 3/4" Decorative Room Darkening Curtain Rod features a unique bracket design allowing the curtain to wrap around the side of the rod to save energy, block light, and reduce noise. The gunmetal finished telescoping decorative curtain rod is adjustable from 66-120" to fit a variety of window sizes and projects 2.5" from the wall. Use on larger windows in larger rooms, like your bedroom, dining room, or living room to hang light, medium, or heavyweight curtains. It is ideal for hanging curtains with grommets, back tabs, or pockets, but can also be used with tab tops or clip rings. Pair with Sun Zero curtain panels (sold separately) to maximize energy saving, light blocking, and noise reducing features. Room Darkening Rod Set Includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative finials (2.85" L x 2.49" W x 2.49" H), two room darkening brackets, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions.