The Sun Zero Bronn Industrial 3/4\" Room Darkening Wrap Around Window Curtain Rod features an industrial style pipework design that will complement your industrial chic dé£¯r. The wrap around brackets are designed to save energy, block light, and reduce noise. The polished pewter finished steel telescoping rod adjusts from 66 inches to 120 inches in length to fit your window and projects 3.75 inches from the wall.??Use in larger rooms in your home, like the bedroom or living room, to hang medium to heavyweight curtains. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings.??Pair with Sun Zero Room Darkening or Blackout curtain panels (sold separately) to maximize energy saving, room darkening, and noise reducing features.??Room Darkening Rod Set Includes: one telescoping steel wrap around curtain rod, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions. Kenney Sun Zero 66-in to 120-in Polished Pewter Steel Side Curtain Rod | SN47072V1REM