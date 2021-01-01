The Sun Zero Bronn Industrial 3/4\" Room Darkening Double Curtain Rod is designed to wrap around your window frame to save energy, block light, and reduce noise. The textured matte black finished industrial styled telescoping pipework steel rod is adjustable from 36-66” to fit a variety of window sizes and projects 3.75” from the wall. Use on larger windows in larger rooms, like your bedroom, dining room, or living room to hang a light, medium, or heavyweight curtains. It is ideal for hanging curtains with grommets and can be used with clip rings. The double rod adds a layered look to your curtains, giving you more control over how much light to let into your room throughout the day and providing more insulation during colder months. To layer, place heavier, decorative curtains on the 3/4\" diameter front rod and lighter, sheer curtains on the 5/8\" diameter back rod. Pair with Sun Zero grommet curtain panels (sold separately) to maximize energy saving, light blocking, and noise reducing features. Room Darkening Rod Set Includes one telescoping steel double curtain rod with two mounting brackets, one center support, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions. Kenney Sun Zero 36-in To 66-in Matte Black Steel Double Curtain Rod | SN47079V1REM