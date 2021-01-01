LR Home Botanical Green / Beige 1 ft. 10 in. x 3 ft. Leaves Polypropylene Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Let your home's style escape to a serene place and find peace in the green and beige hues of this piece. With detailed yet simplistic leaves, this accent rug is going to be a great addition to your home. The flat weave design makes this rug perfect for high traffic areas or even some sandy patios, as this piece is easily shaken out. Don't overlook the endless opportunities this indoor/outdoor collection has to offer for a variety of different spaces in your home. Color: Green / Beige.